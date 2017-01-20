BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
Jan 20 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd
* application made to stock exchange of hong kong limited for listing of, and permission to deal in, hk$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033
* Bonds, in denomination of hk$1.3 million will be issued by way of debt issue to professional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO