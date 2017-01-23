BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo to consider cutting branches with new business plan
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
Jan 23 Tryg A/S :
* Morten Hübbe, group CEO has purchased 15,464 Tryg shares for 2,014,959 Danish crowns ($290,759)
* Lars Bonde, group COO, has purchased 7,552 Tryg shares for 946,965 crowns
* Lars Bonde, Group CFO, has purchased 4,235 Tryg shares for 531,916 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9300 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO Carlo Messina says the bank will consider a reduction of its branch network under a new business plan
* Says it will issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen in total, from June 1 to May 31, 2018