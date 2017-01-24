Jan 24 Marston's Plc
* Performance in financial year to date has been encouraging
* Good trading over christmas and new year period despite
tough comparatives
* Since it is still early in financial year our expectations
for full year are unchanged
* In destination and premium, like-for-like sales were 1.5
pct ahead of last year including like-for-like food sales growth
of 0.6 pct
* Importantly, operating margins are in line with last year
* Our plans to open at least 20 new pub-restaurants and bars
and five lodges in current financial year are on track.
