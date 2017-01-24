BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Nikkei:
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's sales likely climbed 5 percent to around 1.1 trillion yen in the April-December period - Nikkei
* For fiscal year ending March, Daito Trust will likely maintain its guidance, calling for sales to grow 6 percent to 1.49 trillion yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [s.nikkei.com/2ko6o70] Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast