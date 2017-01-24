Jan 24 Charter Financial Corp

* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06PER SHARE

* CHARTER FINANCIAL - DECLARED INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE, UP FROM $0.055 PER SHARE DIVIDEND DECLARED DURING PREVIOUS QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: