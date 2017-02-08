India's NTPC posts 25.5 pct fall in Q4 profit on one-off charge
May 29 State-controlled utility NTPC Ltd reported a 25.5 percent fall in quarterly profit after taxes, hurt by higher expenses and a one-off charge on impairment loss on investment.
Feb 8 Goodyear India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus profit 260.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 4.02 billion rupees versus 3.85 billion rupees year ago
* Says CFO Leopoldo Estefano Maggiolo Gonzalez appointed as additional whole time director Source text: (bit.ly/2lpzno9) Further company coverage:
* NTPC Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 25.11 billion rupees