Feb 13 SJVN Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 2.61 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 4.94 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.82 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 2.25 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2ko2c2D) Further company coverage: