US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Feb 14 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 7.1 million rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 71.2 million rupees
* Net loss in dec quarter last year was 68 million rupees; net sales was 68.3 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2l2TubU) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18