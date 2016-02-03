(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the quality
of Hong Kong
banks' mortgages to remain benign. We believe that gradually
rising interest
rates will have a limited impact on borrowers' interest burden.
In addition, the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) seven rounds of
macro-prudential measures
protect banks against price shocks. Unemployment will be an
important driver for
credit losses, but we expect this to remain low.
Fitch believes that the major property-related risk stems from
commercial real
estate (CRE) and contagion risks. CRE is more vulnerable than
residential
properties to a slowdown of the economy, as Hong Kong's retail
sales outlook
remains lacklustre. We believe that a significant portion of CRE
lending is
China-related, while office demand may be supported by Chinese
companies coming
to Hong Kong.
We believe there is significant contagion risk as a large
proportion of lending
to small and medium-sized corporates is secured by property
collateral.
Property-related sectors account for 18% of GDP and a large
share of individual
wealth. In addition, banks' property revaluation reserves
represent 11% of
Fitch-rated banks' Fitch Core Capital.
Our ratings reflect the expectation that mortgage loan quality
will remain
sound, with moderate mortgage growth in 2016 compared with 9% in
2015 - and just
a modest increase in mortgage NPL ratios and loan impairments,
notwithstanding a
likely more noticeable increase in negative equity loans. Key
drivers for higher
arrears would be a sharper-than-expected economic downturn and
higher
unemployment.
The major drivers of continued demand from China amid rising
economic
integration, limited housing supply, low albeit rising interest
rates, steady
economic growth (2014-2017F: 2.5% per year) and a stable labour
market remain
unchanged. This would be despite a broader economic slowdown and
some early
signs of a weakening in the property market.
Risk factors include stretched affordability and high LTV
mortgages - both being
vulnerable to a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown - and a
risk-averse
attitude towards the property sector as well as China which
could lead to
substantial fund outflows.
System-wide property loans stood at a moderate 11.3% of assets
at end-1H15
(Singapore: 28.2%). The banks with above-average concentration
include Hang Seng
Bank Limited (24% of assets), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong
Kong) Limited (23%)
and OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (23%).
