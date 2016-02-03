(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks' Low-Risk Mortgages here HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the quality of Hong Kong banks' mortgages to remain benign. We believe that gradually rising interest rates will have a limited impact on borrowers' interest burden. In addition, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) seven rounds of macro-prudential measures protect banks against price shocks. Unemployment will be an important driver for credit losses, but we expect this to remain low. Fitch believes that the major property-related risk stems from commercial real estate (CRE) and contagion risks. CRE is more vulnerable than residential properties to a slowdown of the economy, as Hong Kong's retail sales outlook remains lacklustre. We believe that a significant portion of CRE lending is China-related, while office demand may be supported by Chinese companies coming to Hong Kong. We believe there is significant contagion risk as a large proportion of lending to small and medium-sized corporates is secured by property collateral. Property-related sectors account for 18% of GDP and a large share of individual wealth. In addition, banks' property revaluation reserves represent 11% of Fitch-rated banks' Fitch Core Capital. Our ratings reflect the expectation that mortgage loan quality will remain sound, with moderate mortgage growth in 2016 compared with 9% in 2015 - and just a modest increase in mortgage NPL ratios and loan impairments, notwithstanding a likely more noticeable increase in negative equity loans. Key drivers for higher arrears would be a sharper-than-expected economic downturn and higher unemployment. The major drivers of continued demand from China amid rising economic integration, limited housing supply, low albeit rising interest rates, steady economic growth (2014-2017F: 2.5% per year) and a stable labour market remain unchanged. This would be despite a broader economic slowdown and some early signs of a weakening in the property market. Risk factors include stretched affordability and high LTV mortgages - both being vulnerable to a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown - and a risk-averse attitude towards the property sector as well as China which could lead to substantial fund outflows. System-wide property loans stood at a moderate 11.3% of assets at end-1H15 (Singapore: 28.2%). The banks with above-average concentration include Hang Seng Bank Limited (24% of assets), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (23%) and OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (23%). Contact: Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.