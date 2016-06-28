(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Spain's election appears to reduce the
risk of a repeat
of the political gridlock that followed December's election,
although the
political landscape remains fragmented and the final outcome
uncertain, Fitch
Ratings says. With no clear winner, political concessions will
be required for
the formation of a new government.
The Popular Party (PP) remained the largest party, increasing
its number of
seats but falling far short of an absolute majority. The
Socialist Party (PSOE)
stayed in second place, losing a small number of seats. PP
leader Mariano Rajoy
said on Monday that he would begin seeking "some kind of
government formula",
but the allocation of seats and the differences between the
national and
regional parties again make it difficult to forecast any
administration's exact
composition.
Nevertheless, we think Sunday's re-run ballot is less likely to
result in a
repeat of the six-month political stalemate that followed
December's election.
There is little popular appetite for another election, and the
PP's increased
vote leaves it more strongly positioned to lead the next
government, either
through a formal coalition or in a minority administration.
A centre-right government of PP, Ciudadanos, and smaller parties
PNV and CC,
would be one seat short of an absolute majority. PSOE's stance
will therefore be
important in facilitating a PP administration or seeking to form
a left-wing
coalition. A PSOE-led majority coalition would have to involve
most of the
regional parties, producing a disparate grouping that may be
hard to sell to a
public that has increased PP's share of the vote. It would also
be likely to
require PSOE to make concessions on the issue of Catalan
independence. A PP-led
government therefore appears a more likely outcome.
Relative to December's election outcome, in our view the result
has lowered the
risk that the new government will be reliant on more radical
political elements,
resulting in a reversal of earlier structural reforms or further
fiscal
slippage. The PP's stronger showing has lessened to some extent
the policy
concessions likely to be required in its priority areas, such as
protecting
labour market reforms, if it forms a government.
As we said in our January affirmation of Spain's 'BBB+'/Stable
sovereign rating,
a key rating driver is progress in bringing down Spain's very
high level of
public debt, at 99.2% of GDP in 2015. This has been reinforced
by
worse-than-expected fiscal performance, with the 2015 general
government deficit
coming in at 5.1% of GDP, above the 4.2% target. Last month the
European
Commission supported a one-year extension to the timetable for
exiting the
Excessive Deficit Procedure, for a budget deficit of 3.7% of GDP
in 2016 (up
from the original 2.8%) and 2.5% in 2017. Further
underperformance relative to
revised targets could undermine confidence in Spain's fiscal
consolidation
effort.
So far, Spain's economic growth has held up well in the face of
political
uncertainty. Annualised GDP growth in the first half of 2016
broadly matched
the 3.2% growth in 2015. But there are signs that the very high
level of
consumer confidence may have reduced and "Brexit"-related falls
in financial
markets represent a key downside risk. As a result, any further
protracted
period of political stalemate would be likely to have a more
negative impact on
confidence and growth in Spain than it did after December's
election.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/877681">Click here
for the most
recent Full Rating Report on Spain.
Contact:
Douglas Winslow
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1176
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.