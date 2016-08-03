(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 03 (Fitch) Results of the bank stress test
published by the
European Banking Authority (EBA) on 29 July uncovered no real
surprises but
highlighted that a handful of assumptions are key to determining
how banks'
capital holds up under the stress scenarios, says Fitch Ratings.
A preliminary analysis of the EBA data shows that, in addition
to stress
assumptions around credit risk, a bank's conduct track record,
the extent to
which it is involved in trading activities and the hedging
strategy it applies
to interest-rate risk in its banking book are factors which
resulted in capital
adequacy erosion under the stress assumptions applied. Credit
risk stresses are
influenced heavily by macroeconomic assumptions about a bank's
home country, the
composition of its loan book, and the extent of already
defaulted loans.
A common baseline, stressed macroeconomic scenarios and
risk-specific shocks
covering the period 2016-2018 were applied to the 51 banks
included in the EBA
stress sample. The macroeconomic adverse scenarios and
risk-specific shocks
linked to the scenario were developed by the European Systemic
Risk Board and
the ECB, in close collaboration with national regulators. The
European
Commission provided the baseline scenario. The macroeconomic
data points are
important because banks translated them into corresponding
default and loss
probabilities which affect both their capital levels through
income statement
losses and other comprehensive income, and their risk-weighted
assets.
However, the projections of GDP growth, unemployment rates and
prices for
residential and prime commercial real estate vary considerably
across the 15
domestic markets of banks included in the sample.
Stresses applied to some countries are much harsher than others.
The Netherlands
and Sweden are the only countries where GDP drops each year
during the adverse
scenario timeline. Residential real-estate prices fall sharply
in Sweden,
Denmark, Spain, the UK, Austria and Poland, while scenarios are
far milder for
France, Germany, Italy and Finland. Only moderate unemployment
assumptions are
used for Germany, France, Italy and Austria, and these contrast
with more severe
projections for the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Ireland. In
our opinion,
these differences go some way to explaining why cumulative
credit losses are
more significant drivers of change in banks' stressed capital
ratios in some
countries than others.
An assessment of future conduct risks is a new feature in this
year's stress
test but disclosure is not sufficiently transparent to single
out conduct risk
components by bank. They are grouped together with other
operational risks.
Although the EBA's guidance provided some fairly conservative
parameters for
calculating conduct risk charges, we understand from discussions
with banks that
assumptions and adjustments may have varied considerably among
banks.
Importantly, swings in interest revenue and expense projections
vary
considerably across banks used in the sample, especially on a
gross basis, and
in some cases this has translated into net interest income (NII)
variations that
had a major impact on the outcome of some of their stressed
capital ratios. The
EBA assumes a rise in rates over the period covered by the test,
varying by
currency, and requires the deduction of lost interest income on
defaulted
assets. It also prescribed specific rising funding costs under
the adverse
stress equating to a two-notch rating downgrade, with lower
rated banks more
severely affected regardless of funding profiles. This explains
why banks with
poor existing asset quality and lower current ratings
experienced higher levels
of NII erosion under the test.
We also noted some more complex variation on stressed NII
projections among
banks relating to the hedging of trading-book and banking-book
exposures. We
think the NII projections may be highly sensitive both to the
hedging strategies
adopted by individual banks and to how they account for the
hedges in specific
income statement lines. Hedges that match actual market exposure
in the banks'
balance sheets may have been prevented from matching stressed
projections
because constraints on upside margin calculations in the EBA's
guidelines will
have skewed the net result. This is a technical topic which we
intend to explore
more fully with individual banks.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director, co-head EMEA financial institutions
+44 203 530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.