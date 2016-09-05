(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS Index - Australia: The
Dinkum ABS Index
- 2Q16
here
SYDNEY, September 05 (Fitch) Australian prime auto ABS losses in
2Q16 trumped
the previous index high of 0.58% in 2Q15, with the annualised
net loss rate
(ANL) reaching 0.62%. The increase in losses is a reflection of
persistently
high arrears, according to Fitch Ratings' latest Australian
Dinkum ABS Index.
At end-June 2016, 30+ days arrears were 1.5%, down from 1.55% in
1Q16. An
increase in recovery timing could be fuelling the decline in the
average
recovery rate, which dropped 7pp to 35.3% over the quarter.
Loss levels have remained significantly below Fitch's
expectations, and we
believe current ratings are able to withstand increased losses.
Fitch believes lower-than-historical-average wage growth may be
a major threat
to borrower performance. However, other economic fundamentals
remain strong,
with stable consumer sentiment, low unemployment rates and
petrol prices.
Fitch-rated auto ABS issuance was strong, with a record
quarterly issuance of
AUD2.95bn in 2Q16, up from the previous high of AUD2.9bn in
4Q13.
The current and historical Dinkum ABS Index data is available in
Excel form
through the full report entitled, 'Auto ABS Index - Australia:
The Dinkum Index
- 2Q16', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+612 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.