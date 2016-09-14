(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard - 1H16
here
LONDON, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it expects
more pricing competition and a continuing soft market to weaken
French non-life
insurers' earnings in 2016. The first half of this year saw
intense competitive
pressure on pricing, both in motor and non-motor, notably,
commercial lines. We
expect these trends to continue in 2H16 and 2017. We maintain a
negative outlook
on the sector.
The profitability of French life insurers in 1H16 was hit by
larger losses from
natural catastrophes, driven in part by the Paris floods in
June, and reserve
increases for some business lines, needed because of lower
interest rates.
Natural catastrophe claims added on average 2-3pts to combined
ratios compared
with 1H15. Attritional claims also increased, with motor claim
frequency and
severity rising, particularly for bodily injury claims.
Lower interest rates forced insurers to increase their reserves
for long-tail
business lines. We do not expect companies to be able to offset
this with price
increases in 2016, given the competitive market.
The ANI law, which introduces mandatory group health insurance
for SMEs,
represents a major growth opportunity for insurers and
intermediaries. However,
Fitch expects profit margins to be thin, reflecting competition
and weaker
pricing compared with individual policies.
The 'French Non-Life Insurance Dashboard - 1H16' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
