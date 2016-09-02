(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Namibia's
Outlooks to
Negative from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on
Namibia's senior
unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at
'BBB-'. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term Foreign
and Local
Currency IDRs at 'F3'.
Fitch has also revised the Outlook on Namibia's National Rating
on the South
African scale to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term
rating at
'AA+(zaf)'. The issue ratings on Namibia's bonds with a National
rating have
been affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'.
The revision of Outlook to Negative reflects the following key
rating drivers
and their relative strength:
HIGH
Namibia's budget deficit widened sharply to 8.3% of GDP in
fiscal year 2015/16
(FY15, which runs from April 2015), well above the government's
5% target and
the worst on record. The deficit has worsened progressively from
0.1% in FY12 to
3.4% in FY13 and 6.4% in FY14, and is well above the 'BBB'
category median of
2.7%. The overshoot in the deficit in FY15 primarily reflected
weaker-than-expected revenues from domestic sources, including
company tax and
lower-than-expected income tax.
The government is targeting a narrowing of the deficit to 4.3%
of GDP in FY16.
Outturns for the first few months of the current fiscal year
indicate revenue
has grown strongly. The Ministry of Finance is exerting greater
control over
expenditure at all ministries and is cutting overtime, travel
and capital
spending. However, meeting deficit targets will prove
challenging, particularly
amid a secular decline in revenues from the Southern African
Customs Union
(SACU), which the government projects will fall under 7% of GDP
by 2018 from
12.4% in 2014.
MEDIUM
Gross general government debt (GGGD) increased sharply to 38.2%
of GDP at
end-2015 from 23.2% at end-2014, albeit partly due to an
increase in government
deposits following the issue of a USD750m Eurobond and exchange
rate
depreciation. Fitch forecasts GGGD to rise further to 39% of GDP
at end-2016. It
is now roughly in line with the peer median of 41%, having
previously been a
rating strength. We expect government guarantees to peak at 5.8%
of GDP in FY16,
below the government's 10% limit.
Namibia's current account deficit deteriorated to 14.1% of GDP
in 2015, from
8.9% in 2013, and well above the 'BBB' category median of 1.3%.
However, much of
the deficit has been financed by external borrowing from parent
mining
companies, reducing external vulnerabilities.
Merchandise exports should start to grow in the coming years as
big mining
projects come online. Moreover, imports should fall as capital
goods demand
decreases (data for 1H16 already show a slowdown in all import
categories).
Fitch expects the current account deficit to narrow to 6.9% of
GDP by 2018.
Foreign exchange reserves increased to around 3.4 months of
import cover by
mid-2016, although this is still below the peer median of 5.7%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Namibia's 'BBB-' ratings also reflect the following factors:
Growth performance remains a key rating strength. The economy
grew 5.7% in 2015,
and Fitch expects it to expand 4.4% this year (BBB median
five-year average:
2.5%). New mining capacity is rapidly coming online, notably the
Husab uranium
mine, which is expected to begin production by end-2016, and is
expected to add
around 5% to GDP. The continued strong growth performance is
particularly
impressive given the continued drought, weak performance in key
trading partners
(notably South Africa and Angola) and higher interest rates.
A major reform, the New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework
(NEEEF), was
announced by the President at the beginning of the year and
seeks to increase
the involvement of previously disadvantaged citizens in the
private sector.
While lacking in details, it is likely that the law will be
approved by
parliament (although the Supreme Court might end up blocking
it). This has
caused some unease in the business community and could slow down
foreign
investment in manufacturing and services.
The rapid growth in house prices in recent years has created
certain risks for
the banking sector. However, given the introduction of macro
prudential measures
and falling demand from Angola, it is likely that the housing
market will cool
from here, with a slowdown at the top end of the market already
visible. Asset
quality is fairly good, with non-performing loans (NPLs) at
around 1.6% of total
loans at end-2015. The system's capital position is sound, with
a risk- weighted
capital ratio of 14.3% in December 2015.
Namibia's ratings are supported by a track record of political
stability,
slightly stronger governance indicators than rated peers, a net
external
creditor position, financing flexibility enhanced by access to
the deep South
African capital markets and a liquid banking system. However, it
has a fairly
low level of GDP per capita and economic development, high
unemployment and
inequality, and is vulnerable to shocks to commodity prices.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Namibia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BB+'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
Macro: +1 notch, to reflect strong medium-term growth potential
and credible
macroeconomic policies consistent with its exchange rate regime.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could result in a downgrade include:
- A failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to continued
rise in the
government debt/GDP ratio.
- Failure to narrow the current account deficit or significant
drawdown in
international reserves.
- Deterioration in economic growth, for example, due to a
worsening of the
business environment.
Future Developments that could result in the Outlook being
revised to Stable
include:
- A narrowing of the budget deficit consistent with a
stabilisation of the
government debt/GDP ratio.
-A marked improvement in the current account balance and
increase in foreign
exchange reserves.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the currency peg agreement with South Africa
will remain in
place and the government will pursue prudent macroeconomic
policies consistent
with it.
Global assumptions are consistent with Fitch's 'Global Economic
Outlook,'
including a subdued outlook for commodity prices.
