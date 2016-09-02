(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on China's
Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd's (Wanda) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and has
affirmed the rating
at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that Wanda's
fast-paced land
acquisitions for new Wanda Plaza projects in 1H16 will weigh on
the property
developer's financial profile over the next two years. Wanda
will continue
generating negative free cash flow beyond 2017 unless the
company can sustain an
external funding model to expand its investment properties (IP).
Otherwise, the
company will need to increase its leverage as measured by
net-debt/adjusted-inventory above 40% (1H16: 32.8%), at which
point Fitch would
consider taking negative rating action.
Fitch also sees risks associated with the capital recycling
plans of Wanda's
parent, Dalian Wanda Group, to support overseas acquisitions.
Capital market
volatility and regulatory uncertainties may hinder Dalian Wanda
Group's funding
strategy and drive up its leverage, thereby pressuring Wanda's
ratings.
Fitch has affirmed Wanda's ratings as its 1H16 results were in
line with our
expectation. Contracted sales of CNY50.6bn are on track to
achieve the company's
CNY100bn sales target for 2016 and Wanda's leverage of 32.8%
remains well below
the negative rating trigger of 40%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Hefty Capex Expected: Fitch expects Wanda's negative free cash
flow to persist
if it bears the additional capex of CNY20-25bn estimated for 25
of the 29 mall
development projects it acquired in 1H16. Wanda plans to use a
mix of
crowd-funding and institutional interest to provide
equity-funding for the 25
new malls in 2016, but such funding is yet to be secured.
We estimate that Wanda's internally-generated cash flow from
rental income will
be sufficient to fund the construction of around 10 new malls
each year between
2016 and 2018. Wanda's financial profile will deteriorate faster
than we
expected if it sustains the expansion of its new Wanda Plaza
projects at 1H16
levels and fails to make headway to fund this expansion with
third-party
funding.
Parent's Acquisitions; No Imminent Pressure: Fitch believes
Dalian Wanda Group's
acquisitions are not immediately weighing on Wanda's ratings, as
Dalian Wanda
Group is using a capital recycling strategy to fund the
acquisitions; for
example, Wanda attracted 192 private investors to subscribe to a
15.5%
investment, totalling CNY6bn, in one of its film units, Wanda
Pictures. Dalian
Wanda Group is restructuring its entertainment assets by
injecting Wanda
Pictures and Legendary Entertainment into Wanda Cinemas, the
largest cinema
chain under Dalian Wanda Group.
This shows Dalian Wanda Group's ability to raise funds through
private placings
and exit its investments by listing them or injecting them into
its listed
platforms. This strategy is also being used in the privatisation
of Wanda.
Nevertheless, Dalian Wanda Group remains exposed to funding
risks, as it often
guarantees to buy back its investments from the private
investors if the listing
plan fails within a certain time period.
Stronger Recurring Income: Wanda shows continued improvement in
its investment
property business. The company's recurring income from IP rose
29.1% in 1H16,
with its EBITDA margin widening to 51.9%, from 46.8% in 2015.
The average rental
rate for its malls in 1H16 was 5.3% higher, at CNY102.8 per
square metre, than
in 2015. The coverage ratio, measured by recurring
EBITDA/gross-interest
improved to 1.1x in 1H16, from 0.7x in 2015. Fitch expects the
company's
coverage ratio to improve further to 1.5x by end-2018, as it
moves towards
transforming into an investment property company.
Commanding Industry Presence: Wanda is China's leading IP
company, with the
largest number of shopping malls and highest rental revenue. The
amount of
investment needed to build such a network is difficult for other
landlords to
replicate. Wanda had 142 Wanda Plaza malls and 79 hotels in
operation at
end-June 2016, generating estimated recurring revenue of CNY25bn
(USD4bn) in
2016. Wanda's scale, especially after including projects in the
pipeline, is
comparable to other large global IP companies, such as Simon
Property Group,
Inc. (A/Stable) and Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wanda
include:
- development properties sold two years after land purchase
- construction of development properties and investment
properties completed
within three years
- construction costs and capex rising until 2018, then declining
gradually
- land purchase costs peaking in 2016 and significantly
declining from 2018
- a 10% dividend payout.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- recurring EBITDA/gross-interest sustained below 1.0x (1.1x in
1H16)
- net-debt/adjusted-inventory sustained above 40% (32.8% in
1H16)
- failure to generate positive operating cash flow by end-2016
and positive free
cash flow by end-2017
- worsening of parent's financial profile.
Unsecured-assets/unsecured-debt sustained below 2.5x may lead to
a negative
rating action on the senior unsecured debt (5.6x in 1H16).
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Wanda managing to execute its light asset strategy business
model on a
sustained basis and avoiding the negative sensitivities factors
listed above
- Dalian Wanda Group executing the capital recycling process to
support its
business expansion.
Full list of rating actions
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Wanda Properties International Co. Limited
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Wanda Properties Overseas Limited
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
