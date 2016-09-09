(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Polish City
of Bydgoszcz's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB+' and the National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(pol)'. The
Outlooks are
Stable.
The affirmation reflects Bydgoszcz's sound operating
performance, supported by
strong financial management and a growing local economy. The
ratings also
incorporate moderate debt and healthy debt payback ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We expect Bydgoszcz will continue to post an operating margin at
around 11% and
an operating balance that is 2.5x-3x annual debt service over
the medium term.
This is based on the assumption that the city's management will
retain control
of operating spending and that revenue from local taxes and fees
will continue
to grow, supported by the expansion of the city's tax base and a
growing
economy.
We expect the city to post a small budgetary surplus in 2016,
similar to last
year (PLN13.4m or 0.8% of total revenue). Due to prolonged
delays on the
national level in launching EU funds, the city's capex will be
lower than
budgeted at the beginning of the year, in line with 2015's
PLN240m. As a result
direct debt should be stable at PLN1.1bn for 2016.
In 2017-2018 we expect debt to grow by around PLN70m p.a.,
following the
acceleration of new EU-financed investments. However, debt
should remain
moderate, at no more than 75% of current revenue. The
debt-to-current balance
ratio should remain at around eight years, below the city's
average debt
maturity estimated by Fitch of 15 years.
Bydgoszcz's management practices are a supportive rating factor.
The city has
rationalised operating spending and taken actions to increase
revenue. The
city's authorities are focused on creating conditions conducive
to business
development, on attracting new investors and on improving local
infrastructure
by taking advantage of the grants from the EU budget for
2014-2020. Fitch
assumes that capital expenditure will account for at least 17%
of total
expenditure over the medium term, with significant amounts spent
on roads and
public transport.
We expect municipal companies' debt to decline over the medium
term, after
peaking in 2015 at PLN840m, following the completion of large
investments. In
Fitch's view, the municipal companies' debt does not constitute
a major risk for
the city's budget as most of these companies are self-supporting
and repay debt
with their own resources.
As with other municipalities in Poland, Bydgoszcz launched the
"Family 500+"
programme in April 2016, which pays out a cash benefit of PLN500
per month per
child to families with more than one child. The local government
will disburse
the benefit - estimated at PLN95m in 2016 - made by the central
government
through transfers. As a result the programme is neutral to
Bydgoszcz's operating
balance. This means comparison of operating and current margins,
as well as
debt-to-current revenue between 2016 and 2015 will be less than
meaningful.
Bydgoszcz is a large Polish city with around 358.000
inhabitants. GRP per capita
in the Bydgosko-Torunski sub-region, where the city is located,
was 103.9% of
the national average in 2013. Bydgoszcz's economy is
diversified, with services
playing an important role. The local economy has benefited from
improvements in
local infrastructure leading to increased business activity and,
consequently,
higher tax revenue. The unemployment rate in the city is on a
declining trend.
In June 2016 it was at 5.1%, significantly below the national
average of 8.8%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the city further improves its
operating
performance, as reflected by an operating margin above 13% on a
sustained basis
and direct debt reduction towards 60% of current revenue.
The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
deteriorates to
2013-2014 levels, accompanied by debt at above 90% of current
revenue, resulting
in significant deterioration in the debt-to-current balance
ratio to beyond 10
years.
