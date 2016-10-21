(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned a 'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Rating to the IDR6.5trn bond programme of Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo). The agency has also assigned a 'AAA(idn) National Long-Term Rating to the up to IDR1.5trn of bonds to be issued from the programme. Protelindo will use the proceeds from the proposed bonds for working capital purposes. The bonds are rated at the same level as Protelindo's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. KEY RATING DRIVERS Consistent Financial Policy: The rating reflects Protelindo's strong recurring cash flows and moderate net leverage. These were underpinned by its consistent financial policy of aiming for a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of under 3.0x (2015: 1.8x). Fitch believes that the company's current scale and financial strength can comfortably support a combination of organic and inorganic growth, and progressive dividends, without a material impairment to its credit profile. Large Rating Headroom: Fitch expects Protelindo's FFO-adjusted net leverage for 2016 to increase to around 2.3x-2.5x (2015: 2.1x), as the IDR3.6trn acquisition of PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL, BBB/Stable) towers in Indonesia offsets cash proceeds from the EUR112m tower sale in the Netherlands. Proceeds from the divestment were used to repay EUR55m in loans in July 2016. However, we expect additional cash flow from the sale-and-leaseback deal to bring net leverage closer to about 2.1x in 2017 and 2018. Tower Deal to Fuel Growth: Our forecast assumes high single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017, mainly fuelled by the tower purchase. Protelindo's portfolio will increase to 14,515 towers on a pro forma basis as of end-June 2016 (2015: 12,237) following the tower acquisition from XL and the sale in the Netherlands. This will extend its lead over the other independent telecom tower companies in Indonesia, such as PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, BB/Stable) and PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP, BB-/Stable). Fitch forecasts steady organic growth in Protelindo's tower portfolio in 2017 and 2018 in light of the progressive long-term evolution (LTE) rollout in major cities. Stable Tenancy Mix: Telcos with investment-grade international ratings are likely to account for around 50% of Protelindo's revenue in 2016, up from 48% in 2015, following the tower acquisition. This compares with TBI's 83% and STP's 65%. However, Protelindo's relatively low leverage will help mitigate its counterparty risks from weaker telcos. PT Hutchinson 3 Indonesia (Hutch) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) accounted for 38% and 7%, respectively, of the company's revenue in 2015. Natural Hedge, Staggered-Debt Maturities: Protelindo's exposure to depreciation in the rupiah is mitigated by long-term non-cancellable tower rental agreements. Among these agreements, those denominated in US dollars accounted for around 38% of revenue in 1H16. As of end-June 2016, 53% of its debt was denominated in US dollars, and 6% in euros. The euro debt was subsequently repaid in July 2016. Protelindo has well-staggered maturities, with its US dollar falling due after 2018. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Tower construction to slow to 500-800 towers a year in 2016-2018 - Addition of 600-1,000 co-location leases per year in 2016-2018 - Capex-to-revenue ratio of 21%-26% in 2016-2018 (2015: 21.8%) - 90% of the pre-dividend free cash flows to be distributed to shareholders from 2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest level on the National Ratings scale, and therefore cannot be upgraded. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x on a sustained basis, and/or a material decline in market share. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: Protelindo's unrestricted cash balance of IDR3.6trn at end-June 2016 is sufficient to meet short-term maturities of IDR1.7trn over the next 12 months. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong, supported by contracted revenue, positive free cash flows and reasonable refinancing ability with access to capital markets and local banks. Contact: Primary Analyst Salman Fajari Alamsyah Analyst +62 21 2988 6818 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 May 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001