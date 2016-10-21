(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
assigned a
'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Rating to the IDR6.5trn bond
programme of
Indonesian telecommunications tower company PT Profesional
Telekomunikasi
Indonesia (Protelindo).
The agency has also assigned a 'AAA(idn) National Long-Term
Rating to the up to
IDR1.5trn of bonds to be issued from the programme. Protelindo
will use the
proceeds from the proposed bonds for working capital purposes.
The bonds are
rated at the same level as Protelindo's senior unsecured debt
rating as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Financial Policy: The rating reflects Protelindo's
strong recurring
cash flows and moderate net leverage. These were underpinned by
its consistent
financial policy of aiming for a ratio of net debt to EBITDA of
under 3.0x
(2015: 1.8x). Fitch believes that the company's current scale
and financial
strength can comfortably support a combination of organic and
inorganic growth,
and progressive dividends, without a material impairment to its
credit profile.
Large Rating Headroom: Fitch expects Protelindo's FFO-adjusted
net leverage for
2016 to increase to around 2.3x-2.5x (2015: 2.1x), as the
IDR3.6trn acquisition
of PT XL Axiata Tbk's (XL, BBB/Stable) towers in Indonesia
offsets cash proceeds
from the EUR112m tower sale in the Netherlands. Proceeds from
the divestment
were used to repay EUR55m in loans in July 2016. However, we
expect additional
cash flow from the sale-and-leaseback deal to bring net leverage
closer to about
2.1x in 2017 and 2018.
Tower Deal to Fuel Growth: Our forecast assumes high
single-digit revenue growth
in 2016 and 2017, mainly fuelled by the tower purchase.
Protelindo's portfolio
will increase to 14,515 towers on a pro forma basis as of
end-June 2016 (2015:
12,237) following the tower acquisition from XL and the sale in
the Netherlands.
This will extend its lead over the other independent telecom
tower companies in
Indonesia, such as PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,
BB/Stable) and PT
Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk (STP, BB-/Stable).
Fitch forecasts steady organic growth in Protelindo's tower
portfolio in 2017
and 2018 in light of the progressive long-term evolution (LTE)
rollout in major
cities.
Stable Tenancy Mix: Telcos with investment-grade international
ratings are
likely to account for around 50% of Protelindo's revenue in
2016, up from 48% in
2015, following the tower acquisition. This compares with TBI's
83% and STP's
65%. However, Protelindo's relatively low leverage will help
mitigate its
counterparty risks from weaker telcos. PT Hutchinson 3 Indonesia
(Hutch) and PT
Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) accounted for 38% and 7%,
respectively, of the
company's revenue in 2015.
Natural Hedge, Staggered-Debt Maturities: Protelindo's exposure
to depreciation
in the rupiah is mitigated by long-term non-cancellable tower
rental agreements.
Among these agreements, those denominated in US dollars
accounted for around 38%
of revenue in 1H16. As of end-June 2016, 53% of its debt was
denominated in US
dollars, and 6% in euros. The euro debt was subsequently repaid
in July 2016.
Protelindo has well-staggered maturities, with its US dollar
falling due after
2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Tower construction to slow to 500-800 towers a year in
2016-2018
- Addition of 600-1,000 co-location leases per year in 2016-2018
- Capex-to-revenue ratio of 21%-26% in 2016-2018 (2015: 21.8%)
- 90% of the pre-dividend free cash flows to be distributed to
shareholders from
2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest
level on the
National Ratings scale, and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 4.0x on a sustained
basis, and/or a
material decline in market share.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Protelindo's unrestricted cash balance of
IDR3.6trn at
end-June 2016 is sufficient to meet short-term maturities of
IDR1.7trn over the
next 12 months. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong,
supported by
contracted revenue, positive free cash flows and reasonable
refinancing ability
with access to capital markets and local banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Salman Fajari Alamsyah
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6818
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 12 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
