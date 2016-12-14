(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China
Overseas Land &
Investment Limited's (COLI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed COLI's
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating and the notes guaranteed by COLI at 'A-'. A
full list of rating
actions can be found at the end of this commentary.
COLI's rating includes a one-notch uplift from its standalone
rating of 'BBB+',
in line with Fitch's bottom-up approach detailed in its Parent
and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage criteria. COLI is 61%-owned by China State
Construction
Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, A/Stable), the largest
construction company
in China, which is ultimately owned by the sovereign
(A+/Stable).
COLI's standalone rating of 'BBB+' reflects the company's strong
contracted
sales of HKD206.8bn for January-November 2016 (2015: HKD165.6bn)
and its ability
to maintain a strong EBITDA margin of 26%-27%. COLI has
continued to maintain
its leadership in the Chinese property market, and has a strong
execution track
record and consistent financial policy. The Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's
expectation that COLI's operations will remain stable and
integral to CSCECL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Homebuilding Operation of Strategic Importance: The operations
of COLI and
CSCECL are closely aligned with the Ministry of Housing and
Urban-Rural
Development's (MOHURD) duties in regulating and developing both
construction and
housing activities in urban and rural areas in China. As China's
housing needs
shift from building enough homes to providing comfortable
housing, the complex
and long-term task to upgrade China's old housing stocks,
especially those built
before 1990, will likely have to be spearheaded by state-owned
enterprises
(SOEs). CSCECL - with input from COLI - works closely with
MOHURD in this area
because it is the only SOE owned by the central government with
the expertise
and market-leading positions in both construction and housing.
Increase Saleable Resources: Fitch expects the increase in
saleable resources
following asset injections by CSCECL and the acquisition of the
property
portfolio from CITIC Limited to support COLI's contracted sales
growth in 2017.
Fitch estimates COLI's attributable land bank increased by
35%-37% to around 48
million square metres (sq m) after the completion of the CITIC
deal in September
2016. The estimate excludes the sale of property assets to
subsidiary China
Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. (BBB/Stable), which is likely
to complete by
the end of December. COLI's contracted sales rose 24.8% yoy in
the first 11
months of 2016, and we believe it remains on track to meet its
2016 contracted
sales target of HKD210bn.
Strong Cash Generation: Fitch expects COLI's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, to be 7%-10% at end-December 2016, a
slight increase
from 5.6% in December 2015, despite its large land acquisitions.
COLI's leverage
is low compared with other 'BBB' category Chinese homebuilders.
COLI is the only
leading Chinese homebuilder to have achieved a net cash position
in 1H16. COLI's
strong operating cash generation in 2015 and so far in 2016 has
substantially
offset the impact on its leverage from the acquisition of the
property portfolio
from CITIC Limited, which has a relatively high leverage. We
believe COLI will
continue to replenish the land for projects sold, but is under
no pressure to
build up its land bank. The current land bank is sufficient to
support sales for
the next three to four years.
Diversified Funding Enhances Liquidity: COLI also has one of the
lowest
borrowing costs among Chinese homebuilders. Its weighted average
borrowing cost
was 4.0% at end-June 2016, compared with 4.2% at end-2015. Its
low funding costs
are the result of access to the offshore bond and loan markets,
and its SOE
status, which aids access to domestic funding. COLI continues to
maintain a
strong liquidity position and had HKD9.8bn in undrawn committed
bank facilities
and cash balance of HKD118bn at end-June 2015.
Strong Business Profile Maintained: COLI continued to generate
high EBITDA
margins of 26% in 1H16 and 27% in 2015, even as margins in the
industry have
fallen to the 25% range from 30% in previous years. COLI's
strong branding and
its presence in high-growth economic zones around the Pearl
River Delta, Yangtze
River Delta and Bohai Rim, and key cities in western China like
Chongqing and
Chengdu puts it in a strong position to benefit from the shift
towards demand
from upgraders seeking better housing. This is demonstrated by
its firm average
selling price (ASP), which has remained between CNY15,000 and
CNY17,000 per sq
m, compared with the ASP of most nationwide homebuilders that
were between
CNY10,000 and CNY15,000.
No Impact from Management Changes: Fitch believes the change in
CEO will not
impact COLI's rating. Mr Hao Jian Min in November 2016 resigned
as chairman and
CEO, and Mr Xiao Xiao was appointed to take over as chairman and
Mr Yan Jianguo
as CEO. In Fitch's view, COLI has a strong management and
operation team in
place that continues to deliver superior operational efficiency.
COLI has
demonstrated a solid track record for over 30 years in the
Chinese homebuilding
sector.
Outlook Stable: Fitch expects COLI will maintain its leadership
position in the
Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a clear focus on
first-time
homebuyers and upgraders; continue to use its operational and
financial
flexibility; and continue to grow at a moderate pace in the
highly competitive
and cyclical Chinese property market.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 0%-10%
annually over
2016-2018;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to rise by 5%-15%
annually for
2016-2018;
- EBITDA margin of around 26%-29% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading
to a decline in
contracted sales; or
-Weakening linkages between COLI, the parent company and the
central government;
or
-Decline in EBITDA margin to less than 25% (2015: 26.8%, 1H16:
26.3%); or
-Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over
a sustained
period (2015: 5.6%, 1H16: -3.6%); or
- Contracted sales/ net inventory remaining below 0.8x over a
sustained period
(2015: 0.6x, 1H16: 0.7x); or
- Significant change from its current focus on first-time
homebuyers and
upgraders.
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12 to 18 months
due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks
in the Chinese
property sector.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
China Overseas Finance (Cayman) III Limited
- USD500m 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at
'A-'
- USD500m 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 affirmed at
'A-'
- USD500m 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2043 affirmed at
'A-'
China Overseas Finance (Cayman) VI Limited
- USD800m 4.250% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at
'A-'
- USD700m 5.950% senior unsecured notes due 2024 affirmed at
'A-'
- USD500m 6.450% senior unsecured notes due 2034 affirmed at
'A-'
China Overseas Land International (Cayman) Limited
- EUR600m 1.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016449
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001