(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Banco
Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'BB' and 'BB+',
respectively. The Outlook
on Popolare's Long-Term IDR is now Stable. The agency has
removed BPM's
Long-Term IDR from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and also assigned
it a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The downgrades anticipate the imminent merger of the two banks
into a new
company, Banco BPM S.p.A., and hence reflect our assessment of
the risk profile
of the post-merger consolidated group. The new group will be
Italy's third
largest banking group from 1 January 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRS, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrades of the Viability Ratings (VRs), Long-Term IDRs
and senior debt
rating reflect the new group's weak asset quality metrics, which
are worse than
global industry averages and put pressure on capitalisation.
Italy's weak
economic environment weighs negatively on the overall credit
profile of the new
group, as in our opinion, it makes impaired loan disposals and
expected revenue
benefits more difficult to achieve.
High levels of impaired loans offset the benefits of creating a
commercial
banking group with a strong domestic franchise, particularly in
Italy's wealthy
northern regions. Pressure on capital from high levels of
unreserved impaired
loans remains high, despite efforts by Popolare to increase
reserve coverage
during 2016. A substantial track record of executing the new
group's declared
strategy is necessary before we factor it into the ratings.
Fitch expects the merged group to manage down a stock of
impaired loans
totalling nearly EUR26bn (including over EUR14.5bn high-risk
sofferenze) on a
gross basis (or over EUR16bn on a net basis) and representing
around 22% of
gross loans on a pro-forma basis. The set-up of a dedicated unit
in charge of
reducing doubtful loans by a gross EUR7bn (including write offs)
through a
combination of workout and disposals in the next three years
should ease some of
the pressure resulting from weak loan quality.
The new group will show a high level of unreserved impaired
loans, estimated at
close to 150% of Fitch Core Capital based on end-June 2016
figures, taking into
account Popolare's EUR1bn capital increase allocated to increase
the bank's
reserve coverage during 2016. Management targets a gross
non-performing loan
(NPL) ratio (as calculated by the bank and including write-offs)
of around 18%
(down from around 25% based on end-2015 data) and a net
NPL-to-tangible equity
ratio (bank calculation) of 114% (down from over 160% based on
end-2015 data),
both by end-2019.
While the ratios used by the bank are not entirely comparable
with Fitch ratios,
these metrics indicate above-average impaired loan levels. The
new group's
capital will remain highly vulnerable, particularly if
underlying economic
conditions deteriorate, despite expected asset quality
improvements. The new
group expects to operate with a fully-loaded common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio
of 12.9% by end-2019, which includes the positive effects of the
use of
Popolare's A-IRB models for BPM's credit exposure.
Both banks have adequate borrower and industry diversification
within their
respective performing credit exposures. The combination of the
two should not
result in disproportionate overlaps in large exposures. Exposure
to the
problematic real estate and construction sectors at both banks
is notable, but
under control and adequately classified.
We expect the merger will strengthen the banks' already
respectable franchises
in wealthy Italian regions, with improved competitive pricing
potential. The
profitability of the new entity should benefit from the cost
synergies that
management will seek to realise. Our assessment of profitability
considers the
combination of Popolare's below-industry average and volatile
profitability and
BPM's comparatively stronger profitability.
We expect management to demonstrate that, by combining the two
groups, it can
achieve a sustainable level of at least average profitability
before the new
group's earnings and profitability can be assessed more
positively.
Both banks benefit from large and stable customer funding bases.
Liquidity at
both banks is ample and their debt maturities manageable, which
we expect the
new group to maintain. The new group will utilise quite sizeable
amounts of
central bank funding, arising from current utilisation and
further drawdowns. We
expect access to unsecured market funding to be modest for the
next three years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
reflect Fitch's view
that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full
extraordinary support
from the sovereign in the event that a bank becomes non-viable.
The EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks
that require
senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead
of or ahead of a
bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the
respective banks are
all notched down from their VRs in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below the respective
banks' VRs. The
notes are notched down once for loss severity to reflect
below-average recovery
prospects. No notching is applied for incremental
non-performance risk because
write-down of the notes will only occur once the point of
non-viability is
reached and there is no coupon flexibility prior to
non-viability.
Legacy Tier 1 notes are notched four times from the respective
banks' VRs, two
notches for loss severity for deep subordination and another two
for
non-performance risk as coupon deferral is constrained by
look-back clauses.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The ratings of Banca Aletti and Banca Akros are based on
institutional support
available from Popolare and BPM respectively and are equalised
with those of
their respective parents. Fitch expect both parents, and the
future entity, to
support these subsidiaries if needed, reflecting the core
function of the
subsidiaries within their parents, as well as their future roles
in the new
group, and full ownership by the parents.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch expects to withdraw Popolare's and BPM's issuer ratings
following the
effective completion of the merger on 1 January 2017. Both
Popolare's and BPM's
outstanding senior rated debt will be transferred to the new
parent, and their
senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes in asset quality,
in particular if
it leads to further weakening of capitalisation.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Aletti's and Akros's ratings are sensitive to changes in their
respective
parent's propensity to provide support and their Long-Term IDRs.
Both Aletti and
Akros will continue to operate as specialised subsidiaries
within the new group.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities are
sensitive to changes
in the respective banks' VRs. The ratings are also sensitive to
a change in the
notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VRs. Both
BPM's and
Popolare's rated outstanding junior debt will be transferred to
the new parent.
SRs AND SRFs
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision of the SRFs is
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support BPM and
Popolare. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
BPM
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; off RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb+', off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes (including EMTN): long-term rating
downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB+', off RWN, short-term rating 'B' affirmed
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated tier 2 debt: long-term rating downgraded to 'B+'
from 'BB', off RWN
Preferred stock and hybrid capital instrument: long-term rating
downgraded to
'B-' from 'B+', off RWN
Banca Akros
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB+'; off RWN, Outlook
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Popolare:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior debt (including programme ratings): long-term rating
downgraded to 'BB-'
from 'BB', short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Market-linked securities: downgraded to 'BB-emr' from 'BBemr'
Tier 2 subordinated debt: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-'
Preferred stock, Trust preferred securities and junior
subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'B-'
Banca Aletti & C. S.p.A.:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno (Popolare, BPM, Banca Akros, Banca Aletti)
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Manuela Banfi (Popolare, BPM, Banca Aletti)
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 202
Valeria Pasto (Banca Akros)
Analyst
+39 02 879087 298
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
