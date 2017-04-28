BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd
, backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, reported a 28.8 percent fall in net
profit in the first quarter.
Net profit was 605.8 million yuan ($87.88 million) in the
quarter, in line with its forecast last month of a 24 to 35
percent decline..
It also predicted on Friday an up to 31.4 percent in
first-half net profit as green car sales slow in China as the
government steps back from its policy push.
That would be the biggest drop in first-half profits since
2012.
($1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Jake Spring; editing by Susan Thomas)