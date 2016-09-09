Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* India's BSE says plans to list on NSE

* India's BSE investors selling 29.96 million shares at IPO

* India's BSE IPO: Singapore Exchange Ltd offers to sell entire holding in BSE

* India's BSE IPO document shows Deutsche Borse does not plan to sell their stake in BSE (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy, Abhirup Roy and Euan Rocha)