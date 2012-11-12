* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.13 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rises 0.1 percent. * Asian shares are capped as investor sentiment is weighed down by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes as well as Greece's bailout, despite improving economic data from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China. * Foreign investors sold 2.04 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.86 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * India to release September factory data, October CPI and trade data. * Earnings on Monday: DLF, Jaiprakash Associates , SpiceJet. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)