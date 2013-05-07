* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange is 0.28 percent up, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.02 percent lower. * Asian shares were capped on Tuesday by caution over weak global growth data, but Japanese equities scaled a near five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes of a steady U.S. recovery. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 8.97 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * Disappointed by the central bank chief's comments on Friday that there was little room for further policy easing, investors are pinning hopes on foreign inflows and government efforts to revive the economy. * Also on watch, January-March earnings of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)