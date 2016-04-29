** HCL Technologies falls as much as 5.4 pct to its lowest since January 2015 after Thursday's 4.5 pct drop

** Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Nomura, among others, cut price targets over disappointing earnings

** In constant currency terms, HCL reported revenue growth of 11.6 pct, falling short of Nasscom's estimate of 12.3 pct for the overall sector

** Nomura says key disappointments include discontinuation of margin guidance in light of likely acquisition impacts and caution on banking, financial services and insurance IT for next two quarters

** HCL did not provide any quarterly or yearly outlook