BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** HCL Technologies falls as much as 5.4 pct to its lowest since January 2015 after Thursday's 4.5 pct drop
** Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Nomura, among others, cut price targets over disappointing earnings
** In constant currency terms, HCL reported revenue growth of 11.6 pct, falling short of Nasscom's estimate of 12.3 pct for the overall sector
** Nomura says key disappointments include discontinuation of margin guidance in light of likely acquisition impacts and caution on banking, financial services and insurance IT for next two quarters
** HCL did not provide any quarterly or yearly outlook (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
