Sept 5 Huayi Brothers Media :

* Says it issued the 1st tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 1 billion yuan on Sep. 1

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 270 days and an interest rate of 3.17 percent

