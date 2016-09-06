Sept 6 Akatsuki Corp :

* Says its unit Akatsuki Securities,Inc to buy 7,000 shares (60.8 percent voting rights) in a Japan-based securities firm for totally 32,823,000 yen on Sep. 21, via private placement

* Says Akatsuki Securities,Inc to merge and dissolve the Japan-based securities firm on Dec. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OwtCiO

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)