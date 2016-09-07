KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 Following is the full text
of the policy statement from Malaysia's central bank, which held
its key interest rate at 3.00 percent at its monetary policy
committee meeting on Wednesday.
TEXT:
At the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, Bank
Negara Malaysia decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate
(OPR) at 3.00 percent.
The global economy continues to expand at a moderate pace.
Growth across the advanced economies has been modest. In Asia,
economic activity has been supported by domestic demand amid
weaker export growth. While volatility in the international
financial markets has subsided, markets remain vulnerable to
setbacks and changes in sentiments. Going forward, downside
risks to global growth remain high following uncertainty over
the growth momentum and policy shifts in major economies, and
unresolved issues post the EU referendum in the United Kingdom.
For Malaysia, growth moderated slightly in the second quarter of
the year, following weaker net exports and a drawdown in stocks.
Domestic demand, however, remained the key driver of growth,
with private consumption and private investment growing at a
faster pace. Going forward, private consumption will remain
supported by wage and employment growth, with additional impetus
coming from announced Government measures to increase disposable
income. Investment activity will continue to be anchored by the
on-going implementation of infrastructure projects and capital
spending in the manufacturing and services sectors. On the
external front, export growth is expected to remain weak
following subdued demand from Malaysia's key trading partners.
Overall, the economy is projected to expand within expectations
in 2016, and to remain on a steady growth path in 2017.
Headline inflation moderated to 1.1% in July. Inflation is
expected to be at the lower end of the 2 to 3% range for 2016
and to remain relatively stable in 2017 given the environment of
low global energy and commodity prices, and generally subdued
global inflation.
Domestic financial conditions have remained stable since the
previous MPC meeting with financial markets continuing to
function in an orderly manner. Financial institutions continue
to operate with strong capital and liquidity buffers and the
growth of financing to the private sector is consistent with the
pace of economic activity. Banking system liquidity remains
ample.
At the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary
accommodativeness is consistent with the policy stance to ensure
that the domestic economy continues on a steady growth path amid
stable inflation, supported by continued healthy financial
intermediation in the economy. The MPC will continue to monitor
and assess the balance of risks surrounding the outlook for
domestic growth and inflation.
Bank Negara Malaysia
7 September 2016
