BRIEF-Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alibaba, doubles share stake in Comcast
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing
Sept 8 Chungho Comnet Co Ltd :
* Says it will sell 28,000 shares of wholly owned unit, Sewon Co Ltd, for 3.5 billion won
* Says it will hold 90 percent stake (252,000 shares) in the unit, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/d3SwHu
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake in Netflix Inc of 429,000 shares