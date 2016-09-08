BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
Sept 8 Korea Kolmar Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 32.8 billion won to set up a wholly owned unit in China, which will be mainly engaged in R&D, production and technical consulting of cosmetic business
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/69wwcD
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing