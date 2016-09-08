BRIEF-Delta Lloyd says Clifford Abrahams to leave co
* Says Clifford Abrahams has decided to pursue his career at ABN Amro group
Sept 8 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* Says co's equity investment unit plans to set up a public funds management firm (JV), with Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd included partners
* Says the JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the unit will hold a 23 percent stake and Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd will hold a 22 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k2PsXb
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k2PsXb
* ABN Amro nominates new chief financial officer and future successor to the chief risk officer