Sept 8 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says co's equity investment unit plans to set up a public funds management firm (JV), with Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd included partners

* Says the JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the unit will hold a 23 percent stake and Zhejiang Jingu Co Ltd will hold a 22 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k2PsXb

