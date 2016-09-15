BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Sept 15 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned tech subsidiary in Jiangsu, with investment of 100 million yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned micro-electronics subsidiary in Shenzhen, with investment of 100 million yuan
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: