Sept 15 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned tech subsidiary in Jiangsu, with investment of 100 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned micro-electronics subsidiary in Shenzhen, with investment of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rIoQDB ; goo.gl/yIrGVl

