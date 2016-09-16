BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of state-run oil refiners rise on hike in petrol prices
** Bharat Petroleum Corp gains as much as 1.4 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises as much as 1.3 pct, Indian Oil Corp climbs as much as 0.92 pct
** Petrol prices in Delhi were raised to 64.21 rupees/litre from 63.47 rupees/litre, while prices in Mumbai were hiked to 69.13 rupees/litre from 68.40 rupees/litre - IOC said in a statement on Thursday bit.ly/2cbRwzK
