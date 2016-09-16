Sept 16 Sanken Electric Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 10 billion yen worth unsecured corporate bonds, with interest rate of 0.67 percent

* Says maturity on Sep. 27, 2021

* Says subscription date on Sep. 16 and payment date on Sep. 27

* Says proceeds to be used to pay back commercial paper

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CsS6VX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)