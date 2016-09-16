BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Sanken Electric Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 10 billion yen worth unsecured corporate bonds, with interest rate of 0.67 percent
* Says maturity on Sep. 27, 2021
* Says subscription date on Sep. 16 and payment date on Sep. 27
* Says proceeds to be used to pay back commercial paper
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility