BRIEF-Transiro Int signs agreement with Axelssons Turisttrafik
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
Sept 21 Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it won bid in a Equipment procurement and engineering implementation project of a wireless digital covering project for radio and television program
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BovPWl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)