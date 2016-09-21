Sept 21 Kee Ever Bright Decorative Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 93 percent stake in online game developer Microbeam Software Technology Co Ltd for 1.84 billion yuan ($275.78 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.49 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition and projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cnIyER

