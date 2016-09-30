Sept 30 Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd

* Says bus making unit violated rules on green car subsidies, punished by China's Ministry of Finance

* Says Ministry of Finance will recover 207.9 million yuan ($31.17 million) subsidies and its bus unit will be fined 62.4 million yuan

* Says share trade to resume on October 10

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2dq7paD

($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi)