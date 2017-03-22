UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Jih Lin Technology Co Ltd:
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in a Suzhou-based precision company, Malaysian SH Precision Sdn. Bhd. and SH Precision Co., Ltd. at 495 million yen in total from SH Materials Co., Ltd.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0CfpiR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)