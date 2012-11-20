BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in India's Reliance Capital gain 1.6 percent after its CEO says the financial services firm has began talks to sell a 26 percent stake in its general insurance arm to a strategic foreign partner, in an interview with The Economic Times. r.reuters.com/xuf24t * A spokesman confirms to Reuters the comments made by the CEO Sam Ghosh in the interview with the newspaper. * Ghosh did not name the potential partners in the interview. * In December Reliance Capital had also said it was in talks with potential partners to sell up to 26 percent in its general insurance business. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.