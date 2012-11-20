* Shares in India's Reliance Capital gain 1.6 percent after its CEO says the financial services firm has began talks to sell a 26 percent stake in its general insurance arm to a strategic foreign partner, in an interview with The Economic Times. r.reuters.com/xuf24t * A spokesman confirms to Reuters the comments made by the CEO Sam Ghosh in the interview with the newspaper. * Ghosh did not name the potential partners in the interview. * In December Reliance Capital had also said it was in talks with potential partners to sell up to 26 percent in its general insurance business. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)