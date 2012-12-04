BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Jefferies says Larsen & Toubro Ltd needs to announce additional projects worth 54 billion rupees this month to meet expected order flow of 180 billion rupees for the third-quarter of 2013. * The investment bank says that 15 percent on year order flow growth is "required to sustain valuations". * "We maintain that outlook for FY14E remains difficult and upside will be capped," Jefferies said in a note. * Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down 0.8 percent at 0911 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.