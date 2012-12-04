* Jefferies says Larsen & Toubro Ltd needs to announce additional projects worth 54 billion rupees this month to meet expected order flow of 180 billion rupees for the third-quarter of 2013. * The investment bank says that 15 percent on year order flow growth is "required to sustain valuations". * "We maintain that outlook for FY14E remains difficult and upside will be capped," Jefferies said in a note. * Shares of Larsen & Toubro were down 0.8 percent at 0911 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)