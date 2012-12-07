* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.54 percent. * Asian shares ticked up to a 16-month high on Friday following modest overnight gains in global equities as investors watched progress in U.S. budget talks and awaited U.S. non farm payrolls data later in the day. * Foreign investors bought 8.38 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 6.62 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index gained 0.49 percent. * Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had abstained in the lower house, said it would support foreign direct investment in supermarkets in a vote on Friday in the upper house of parliament. * Traders say while markets remain susceptible to profit booking after India's benchmark index rose 5.6 percent since Nov. 22, when the winter session of parliament began, vote on FDI remains the key for the near term direction. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)