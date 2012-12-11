* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.45 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan also gains 0.19 percent. * Asian shares and the euro steadied on Tuesday, drawing support from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will take fresh economic stimulus measures this week. * Foreign investors bought 6.98 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold stocks worth 5.86 billion rupees on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.07 percent. * Traders are keeping a close watch on developments pertaining to the banking reform bill, likely to be voted in the parliament on Tuesday, for further direction of the market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)