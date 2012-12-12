* The BSE index is up 0.3 percent while the NSE index gains 0.22 percent. * Gains in line with Asian shares that rose on Wednesday buoyed by strength in global equities markets, firmer economic sentiment in Germany and hopes of a deal from U.S. budget talks. * Traders are cautious ahead of India's industrial output data for October and as Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday, reiterating its warning that India faces a one-in-three chance of being downgraded to junk over next 24 months. * S&P warning comes on a day when November trade deficit renewed concerns about the current account deficit, spurring investors to book profits on Tuesday. * Tech shares, after falling 5.52 percent this month, were leading the gains: Infosys rose 1 percent, Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.6 percent. * Tech Mahindra shares up 4.6 percent after a block sale of 9.3 million shares, widely seen as coming from BT , fetched a higher-than-expected price. * Kingfisher Airlines shares were locked at daily upper limit of 5 percent at 16.35 rupees, a day after the company said its in talks with Abu Dabhi's Etihad Airways and other investors about taking stake in company. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)