* Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.4 percent after its management reiterates its positive forecast for fiscal years 2013 and 2014 in a meeting with analysts on Monday. * Barclays says TCS management indicated volume growth slowdown was not alarming and said the company's performance will continue to lead peers. * Jefferies says TCS' current share price offers a "good entry point" and management believes that year is panning out as per expectations. * TCS shares have fallen 8.3 percent so far this month as of Monday's close. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter s.com/; aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com)