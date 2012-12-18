BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Tata Consultancy Services gains 0.4 percent after its management reiterates its positive forecast for fiscal years 2013 and 2014 in a meeting with analysts on Monday. * Barclays says TCS management indicated volume growth slowdown was not alarming and said the company's performance will continue to lead peers. * Jefferies says TCS' current share price offers a "good entry point" and management believes that year is panning out as per expectations. * TCS shares have fallen 8.3 percent so far this month as of Monday's close. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter s.com/; aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.