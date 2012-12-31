* Shares in Bharti Infratel Ltd rose 1.3 percent after the FTSE said on Friday it would include the mobile tower company to its large cap index starting on Jan. 7, with an investability weighting of 9 percent. * Market participants said the move was sentimentally positive, and would prompt buying from passive trackers of the FTSE indexes. * Bharti Infratel shares slumped 13 percent on its listing day on Friday, weighed by cautious outlook for the mobile tower operator.