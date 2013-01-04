* The BSE index falls 0.29 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.34 percent. * Asian shares fell on Friday, tracking overnight weakness in global equities after senior Federal Reserve officials expressed concerns about continuing to expand stimulative bond buying, but the dollar extended gains as U.S. debt yields rose. * Stocks also fall on profit-taking ahead of the weekend, with Housing Development Finance Corp down 1.3 percent while Tata Motors is down 1.1 percent. * However, state-owned oil companies gain on expectations the government could soon raise diesel prices, dealers say. * A government official last month was quoted in local media reports as saying the petroleum ministry has proposed a gradual rise in diesel prices, by 1 rupee a litre every month over a 10-month period. * Indian Oil Corp is up 5.9 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp gains 4 percent, while Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 3.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)