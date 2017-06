* India's 50 stock Index breaches 6,100 level for the first time since Jan 6, 2011. * Strong earnings from blue-chip companies including Infosys and Reliance Industries, reform measures by the government and rate cut expectation by the central bank have led to a 3 percent rise in the 50 stock index in 2013 as of Monday's close. * Leading the gains on Tuesday: Reliance Industries was up 0.9 percent while ICICI Bank rises 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)