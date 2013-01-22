* The BSE index is down 0.11 percent and the 50-share NSE Index falls 0.12 percent to 6,075 after briefly breaching the psychological 6,100 mark for the first time since January 2011. * Technology shares led the decliners on profit-taking after a rally this month on the back of better-than-expected earnings. * Infosys shares were down 0.4 percent after rising 20.60 percent this month, as of Monday's close. * Cairn India shares fall 1.4 percent, after management issues guidance for a slower ramp-up in production from the Rajasthan block. * However, Pantaloon Retail Ltd gains 11.65 percent after RBI eased restrictions on the purchase of shares in the company by foreign institutional investors and non-resident Indians as well as persons of Indian origin. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)