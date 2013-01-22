* The BSE index is down 0.11 percent and the 50-share
NSE Index falls 0.12 percent to 6,075 after briefly
breaching the psychological 6,100 mark for the first time since
January 2011.
* Technology shares led the decliners on profit-taking after a
rally this month on the back of better-than-expected earnings.
* Infosys shares were down 0.4 percent after rising
20.60 percent this month, as of Monday's close.
* Cairn India shares fall 1.4 percent, after
management issues guidance for a slower ramp-up in production
from the Rajasthan block.
* However, Pantaloon Retail Ltd gains 11.65 percent
after RBI eased restrictions on the purchase of shares in the
company by foreign institutional investors and non-resident
Indians as well as persons of Indian origin.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)