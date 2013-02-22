* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan rises 0.3 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, recouping the previous day's steep losses, as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's commitment to its current accommodative policy while weak U.S. and European data clouded growth prospects, limiting gains. * Foreign investors bought 12.13 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.28 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 1.62 percent. * India's austerity push in a budget to be unveiled on Thursday threatens to have the unintended impact of adding to inflationary pressure, hampering chances for rapid interest rate cuts that the government wants, central bank officials told Reuters. * Shares are expected to remain under pressure until the 2013/14 budget is unveiled on Feb. 28, dealers said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)