* The BSE index gains 0.45 percent, rebounding from three-month lows hit in the previous session, while the 50-share NSE index is also up 0.5 percent. * Technology shares gain as a weakening rupee is seen benefiting returns from overseas profits: Infosys Ltd gains 1.4 percent, while Wipro Ltd is up 1.6 percent. * However, oil explorers extend falls on worries a cost-sharing recovery mechanism will be withdrawn after the government's planned move to a revenue-sharing policy from profit-sharing now. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp falls 0.8 percent and Oil India is down 1.3 percentŸ, after budget failed to present a credible roadmap on subsidy reduction. * Overall, traders say sentiment remains weak after the 2013/14 budget unveiled on Thursday was seen as focusing on revenue-raising measures, including duties on wealthier income earners, to pay for an increase in spending. * Data showing worse-than-expected 4.5 percent growth in GDP in the quarter ended December, also hurt sentiment.