BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements rise as much as 2.04 pct and 1.86 pct respectively
** Both companies are scheduled to report June-qtr results on Tuesday
** Ambuja Cements is expected to report a net profit of 3.32 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, as compared with 2.26 bln rupees last year
** ACC is also expected to beat last year's profit of 1.33 bln rupees, with net profit estimated at 2.56 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
** ACC has a PE ratio of 54.42 and Ambuja Cement has a ratio of 29.05 compared to Nifty 50 index's PE of 47.62
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade