** Shares of cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements rise as much as 2.04 pct and 1.86 pct respectively

** Both companies are scheduled to report June-qtr results on Tuesday

** Ambuja Cements is expected to report a net profit of 3.32 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, as compared with 2.26 bln rupees last year

** ACC is also expected to beat last year's profit of 1.33 bln rupees, with net profit estimated at 2.56 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

** ACC has a PE ratio of 54.42 and Ambuja Cement has a ratio of 29.05 compared to Nifty 50 index's PE of 47.62